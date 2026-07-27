Double the fun Sonoma Art Walk & City Party!

The Plaza will be buzzing on August 6th with the Sonoma Art Walk and the City Party. Locations around the Plaza will be hosting local artists as they do every first Thursday of the month from April through October. Downtown is transformed into a vibrant celebration of local creativity – fine art, fine wine and the unique spirit of the valley. Support local artists and business and then head to the City Party for music and dancing. This is the kind of evening that makes Sonoma special.

Highlights of the August Walk

Stroll the historic Sonoma Plaza and look for the Art Walk flag to visit the Sonoma Mission and Visitor Center at the Toscano Hotel, Prestige Jewelry, our world class Sonoma Valley Museum, fine art galleries Lori Austin Sonoma and Modern Art West, award winning Sonoma Valley wineries like Capo Isetta and more.

Bring your friends, make a date, support local talent and businesses and experience art in every form!

Event Details

What: Sonoma Art Walk

When: First Thursday April – October 2026, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Plaza streets & Broadway

Admission: Free and open to all. Come walk, explore, and be inspired!

Website: https://www.sonomaartwalk.org/

Facebook: Art Walk Sonoma

Instagram: @artwalk_sonoma

The Art Walk is sponsored by the Arts Guild of Sonoma, Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Community Center and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

For more information, to request photos, or to schedule interviews with participating artists or organizers, please contact:

Gail Duffley

Arts Guild of Sonoma

[email protected] | 415-577-2804

Amy Gallagher

Chamber of Commerce

[email protected]