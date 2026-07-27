Double the fun Sonoma Art Walk & City Party!

The Plaza will be buzzing on August 6th with the Sonoma Art Walk and the City Party. Locations around the Plaza will be hosting local artists as they do every first Thursday of the month from April through October. Downtown is transformed into a vibrant celebration of local creativity – fine art, fine wine and the unique spirit of the valley. Support local artists and business and then head to the City Party for music and dancing. This is the kind of evening that makes Sonoma special.
Highlights of the August Walk
- Start at Engel & Völkers real estate office, 24 East Napa Street, to meet Tyree Hand and see her latest contemporary art.
- Community treasure LaHaye Art Center 148 East Napa Street hosts Jim Callahan, Brigitte McReynolds, Kala Stein who invite you to their working artist studios. The Alley Gallery features local artist Austyn Taylor’s World’s Greatest Sculptures. The Arts Guild of Sonoma invites you to Celebrate Summer, its exhibition of original paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, and mixed media by the Guild’s accomplished artists. You can also view Geometry, Light, and Shadow featuring fine art photographer Anne Travis, whose compelling images explore the interplay of light, nature, geometry, and the beauty found in everyday moments.
- This will be The Passdoor’s last Art Walk. The Passdoor, at 452 1st St East, founded in 2014 by Jennifer Edwards, is inspired by the calm beauty of Scandinavian design and dedicated to celebrating California artists and local artisans. Stop by to wish them well at their new Santa Rosa location, meet lartist Porter Brooks and get 30 – 50% off selected art works.
- Roche Winery, 122 West Spain Street, will host contemporary abstract artist Julianne Kirgis.
- Sit a spell, meet artists Nora Russo and Ellen Murphy and enjoy Gehricke wines at 32 Patten Street.
- El Dorado Hotel will be hosting Hilary Williams and her beautiful screen prints and contemporary abstract artist Janet Yelner. Taste the wines of Burtech Family Vineyard
- Catch plein air painter Constance Paul Conroy fresh from exhibits in Dallas, Houston and Australia with oil paintings, prints and cards at Forager Florals & Decor, 491 1st St West.
Stroll the historic Sonoma Plaza and look for the Art Walk flag to visit the Sonoma Mission and Visitor Center at the Toscano Hotel, Prestige Jewelry, our world class Sonoma Valley Museum, fine art galleries Lori Austin Sonoma and Modern Art West, award winning Sonoma Valley wineries like Capo Isetta and more.
Bring your friends, make a date, support local talent and businesses and experience art in every form!
Event Details
What: Sonoma Art Walk
When: First Thursday April – October 2026, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Plaza streets & Broadway
Admission: Free and open to all. Come walk, explore, and be inspired!
Website: https://www.sonomaartwalk.org/
Facebook: Art Walk Sonoma
Instagram: @artwalk_sonoma
The Art Walk is sponsored by the Arts Guild of Sonoma, Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Community Center and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.
For more information, to request photos, or to schedule interviews with participating artists or organizers, please contact:
Gail Duffley
Arts Guild of Sonoma
[email protected] | 415-577-2804
Amy Gallagher
Chamber of Commerce
[email protected]
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