A Message from Superintendent Dr. Jason Sutter

In less than three weeks, our campuses will be filled with the energy, curiosity, and joy of students returning for a new school year. Behind the scenes, our maintenance, grounds, and custodial teams have been hard at work preparing our campuses and classrooms for a fresh start. At the same time, we have been welcoming outstanding new and returning leaders, teachers, and staff to our schools. The excitement that comes with the start of every school year is always special, but this year the energy feels especially high for some very good reasons.

Our district has faced significant challenges over the past several years, and our community has worked hard to meet them head-on. Together, we have made difficult decisions, including closing schools, addressing budget shortfalls, reducing staff, and navigating ongoing leadership transitions. None of this was easy, but it has allowed us to turn our attention toward the future.

This year feels different. We have a stronger foundation beneath us, allowing us to devote more of our energy to what matters most: our students. That renewed focus is reflected in the three priority areas our Board of Trustees identified this spring: literacy, attendance, and building trust. While we will continue working hard in many other important areas, in the months ahead, families will see these three priorities reflected in the decisions we make and the work happening across our schools.

The first area of focus is literacy. While our students are amazing, our learning outcomes have not been where they should be. This year, our community should see an unwavering commitment to improving literacy for every student. That commitment begins with our youngest learners as we redirect resources to ensure every student is reading proficiently by third grade. Elementary families will see the introduction of Read On Sonoma for all students in second through fifth grade. At the same time, our middle and high schools will strengthen literacy instruction across every subject area. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to improve literacy outcomes for all students.

The second area of focus is attendance, particularly reducing chronic absenteeism. Student learning begins with being present. We have just 180 school days each year, and every one of them matters. Our approach is twofold: partnering with families about the importance of regular attendance while creating engaging learning experiences that students are excited to be part of each day. Families can expect us to communicate earlier when attendance becomes a concern and to work alongside them in a supportive and collaborative way.

Our third priority is building trust. The challenges of the past several years have affected relationships throughout our district, and rebuilding those relationships is essential to the work ahead. Trust is built through consistent actions over time, and families should see that reflected in how we communicate, how we make decisions, and how we work together across our schools. One sign of progress will be a district that feels more connected and cohesive. From Board meetings to classrooms, our goal is for families to see people working together with a shared focus on students. Families should also expect more communication, greater transparency, and a clearer understanding of how and why decisions are made.