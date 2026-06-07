KSVY Benefit Concert Brings the Twisted Songs of Tom Lehrer to Sebastiani Theatre

An evening of satire, song, and community support is coming to Sonoma on Saturday, June 13, when the Totally Incorrect Players present An Evening of the Twisted Songs of Tom Lehrer at the historic Sebastiani Theatre.

The musical review celebrates the work and spirit of Tom Lehrer, the legendary songwriter, satirist, pianist, and mathematician whose witty and often irreverent songs tackled politics, science, culture, and the absurdities of modern life. Though many of his most famous works were written decades ago, Lehrer’s sharp observations and intelligent humor continue to resonate with audiences today. The June 13 performance is also a community benefit event supporting three Sonoma County institutions: the Sebastiani Theatre, KSVY 91.3 FM, and KRCB 104.9 FM.

For KSVY Sonoma, the event represents a unique opportunity to bring together supporters of local arts, independent media, and free speech radio for an evening of entertainment while helping sustain organizations that serve the community year-round.

“Community radio and local arts organizations share a common mission of creating spaces for creativity, dialogue, culture, and connection,” said Ronny Joe Grooms, Director of Programming & Communications for KSVY Sonoma 91.3 FM. “We’re honored to be part of an event that celebrates a uniquely American voice while helping support community institutions that continue to enrich Sonoma County.”

Tom Lehrer’s songs have long occupied a singular place in American culture. Combining sophisticated wordplay with catchy melodies and a delightfully mischievous perspective, his work has influenced generations of musicians, comedians, writers, and satirists. Audiences attending the performance can expect an evening of musical comedy, clever lyrics, social commentary, and the kind of laughter that often arrives with a second thought.

Event Details

An Evening of the Twisted Songs of Tom Lehrer

Presented by the Totally Incorrect Players

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Doors Open: 7:00 PM Show Begins: 7:30 PM

Sebastiani Theatre 476 First Street East Sonoma, CA 95476

Tickets and additional information are available through the Sebastiani Theatre or by visiting KSVY’s website.KSVY Sonoma 91. FM & SonomaTV,