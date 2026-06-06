Steven Serafini: Baseball Dragons claim NCS title

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

After an 18-year wait, the 2026 Sonoma Valley High School varsity boys baseball team laid claim to a North Coast Section championship.

In 2008, Sonoma won its first-ever sectional baseball title with the late Don Lyons and Mario Alioto at the coaching helm, and on Saturday May 30 in Santa Rosa the Dragons defeated Montgomery 5-2 to win the NCS Division 5 title again, at last.

Following an up-and-down regular season with a 16-12 record, including a Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) fourth place (6-6), the Sonoma boys, directed by head coach Sean Boisson and assistant coach Clay Dunkle, went on an impressive four-game winning streak to take home SVHS’s second NCS baseball crown.

En route to winning the championship, the Dragons shutout Brave Christian 9-0 in the tournament opener, blanked Healdsburg 4-0 in the quarterfinals, and toppled Concord 13-5 in the semifinals before edging Montgomery in the title game.

During the season, Sonoma was led by the VVAL’s Most Valuable Player and first-team all-league senior Colin Buckley, first-team all-league senior Cayden Waldrop, and second-team all-league junior Max Trexler.

As NCS Division-5 champions, the Dragons continued their postseason in the NorCal playoffs when, as the eighth seed, they hit the road to face top-seeded Half Moon Bay, with the results not available at press time.

In the next Sonoma Valley Sun there will be a complete wrap-up of Sonoma’s recent baseball season, as well as team wraps for all the winter and spring Dragon seasons going back to 2024-2025.