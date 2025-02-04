High School Booster Club’s Boots & Buckles Tickets Are LIVE!

Happening Friday February 7th! Don’t miss an unforgettable evening filled with music, dancing, delicious food, and a chance to make a difference for our students and community.

This fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together, enjoy a fun night out, and support important programs at our school. Every ticket purchased helps us get closer to our goals. Plus, there will be exciting auction items, and a few surprises along the way!

Get your tickets today HERE and saddle up for a night to remember!