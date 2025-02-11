Yet Another Atmospheric River Is Taking Aim At Our Region Tues-Thurs

NOAA forecasts that unsettled weather will return to our region this week. The first round of rain is expected to impact areas mainly south of the Golden Gate Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A stronger and significantly wetter system will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Models agree that this system will pack a bigger punch with strong upper level jet support and ample moisture associated with an atmospheric river that is taking aim at the Central Coast.

This storm will not only bring heavy rainfall but also potentially damaging winds. There is a slight chance (at least 15%) of rainfall rates resulting in flash flooding conditions area-wide on Thursday.