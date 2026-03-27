Praxis Program Online: Peace Journalism Pioneer Antonio C.S. Rosa

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 at 11:00 am (Pacific Daylight Time) – on Zoom

Live from Porto, Portugal

Registration: $16 for Praxis members ($21 for non-members)

To Register, Click Here

ANTONIO C.S. ROSA

Antonio C.S. Rosa is a pioneer in Peace journalism and is the Editor and Co-founder with Norwegian peace negotiator, Johan Galtung, of TRANSCEND Media Service. TRANSCEND is an online, solutions-oriented Peace journalism platform. Peace journalism looks at the whole picture of reporting and questions where bias is part of the stories we read and see. Journalists often act as gatekeepers by allowing some facts to be published while others are omitted, especially those that might contradict an accepted position. For instance, a bias that shows only one perspective of a conflict — as if all conflicts and wars are about good vs. evil — black and white scenarios — precludes any desire to understand the position of the adversary. Even to ask such questions can be labeled unpatriotic or sympathizing with the enemy. In such biased frames, negotiations are not possible. Peace journalism is about demonstrating where and how negotiations can work and why we need to transcend the “with us or against us” mindset.

Rosa is the author of Transcending and Transforming: An Introduction to Conflict Resolution and is on the Global Advisory Board of Human Dignity and Humiliation Studies and is also on the Board of the TRANSCEND network for Peace Development. He is the recipient of the Psychologists for Social Responsibility’s 2017 Peace Prize for Psychology of Peace and Social Justice. He completed his B.A. and M.A. and PhD in the fields of Communication-Journalism and Political Science and Peace Studies in International Relations from the University of Hawaii. Originally from Brazil, Rosa now lives in Porto, Portugal.

TRANSCEND is a unique weekly news service that gathers articles and videos from all over the world and features thoughtful practitioners of conflict transformation and peace. The work and people featured in this service are what the world is in desperate need of today! We urge our community to join this important discussion! There will be time for Q&A with people on the zoom program.