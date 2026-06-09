Coach Litzenberg Unveils Thriller at Readers’ Books June 10

You’ve probably heard of John Litzenberg (professionally known as John R. Litzenberg III – denoting his deep roots in Sonoma Valley soil) as the track and cross country coach at Sonoma Valley High School. And if you’ve ever competed in or watched the Napa-Sonoma Half Marathon, which annually ends at the Sonoma Plaza, you know he has almost certainly run right past you, beaten you over and over again, no matter how old he (and you) get. John is a frequent record-setting master distance runner, with a psychology degree from Columbia University and numerous sports-writing credits.

What you may not know is that Litzenberg is also the author of a thriller, titled “Dead at Home,” which trades on his passion for baseball, knowledge of sports and clever plot-twisting skills. In this, his first novel, Litzenberg blends high-stakes suspense with sharp social commentary to explore how ordinary lives intersect with extraordinary violence – and how conscience can turn a witness into a target.

In his novel, a chance night at a baseball game becomes the first thread in a dangerous pursuit of truth as Charlie Blyer, a college baseball player, sets out on a solo Major League Baseball stadium tour after a painful breakup. While attending a game, Charlie crosses paths with a potential group of terrorists. When he realizes he could be one of the last people to see a powerful corporate executive alive, Charlie abandons his original plans and begins investigating what he believes may be a coordinated killing spree, hoping to stop it before more lives are lost.

Set against iconic American locations and infused with the passion and rituals of baseball culture, “Dead at Home” delivers a fast-paced narrative that explores timely and unsettling themes, such as domestic terrorism, moral accountability, young love, and loneliness in a fractured world. Its unique premise — assassins crossing paths with an ordinary baseball fan at ballgames — sets it apart in the genre.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the novel, Litzenberg answered, “I mostly hope readers will enjoy the ride — the suspense, the twists, the nostalgia for baseball and the interplay between the characters, but if it also provokes some thought about more complex topics such as extremism, domestic terrorism and the wheels of justice, then that’s a bonus.”

To get a first-hand taste of Litzenberg’s novel, and maybe a taste of wine, you can attend a book reception at Readers’ Books on Wednesday, June 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be served, followed by a reading and Q&A session. Readers’ Books is at 130 E. Napa Street, in Sonoma.