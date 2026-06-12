Coming Up at Readers Books

Events Coming Up!
Wednesday, June 17th, 5:30 p.m reception, 6:00 p.m. reading, Linda Avellar discusses her book Cassie Linden Finds Her Sweet Spot.
Wednesday, July 8th, 5:30 p.m reception, 6:00 p.m. reading, Ron Schultz and Sarah Lovett discuss their book Metal Viper in conversation with Avery Mann.
Thursday, July 9th, 5:30 p.m. reception, 6:00 p.m. reading, Phil Cousineau presents Wisdom of the Odyssey.
Wednesday, July 22nd, 6:00 p.m. Dr. Nancy A. Dome presents Glimmer: Essays on Race and Historical Trauma, the Origins of Compassionate Dialogue, and Power of Unconditional Love.
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