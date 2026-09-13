Celebrate Coastal Cleanup Day 9/19 by Removing Trash from Sonoma Creek at Larson Park

Celebrate the 40th California Coastal Cleanup Day by joining Regional Parks, Homeless Action Sonoma, Rotary Sonoma Springs, the Sonoma Ecology Center, and fellow community members as we spend time removing trash from Larson Park. Bordered by Sonoma Creek on the west, and Pequeno Creek on the north, this small park is a neighborhood gem. Keeping it clean not only protects the environment, but also makes for a better visitor experience. All tools, gloves and materials will be supplied by Regional Parks. Snacks, refreshments and additional support of Regional Parks’ volunteer programs generously provided by Sonoma County Parks Foundation: https://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/. Registration required. For more information contact [email protected].

Please bring your own water. We recommend participants dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Most programs will happen rain or shine, but may be canceled during heavy rains, heavy smoke, or extreme temperatures. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking fees waived for volunteers.