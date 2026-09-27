Artist Carol Kelley’s Work Featured at Sonoma Library Oct. 1-31 Artist reception October 9, 4-5:30 p.m. More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Vintage Festival 5k Fun Run Saturday 7:45 a.m.Vintage Festival 5k Fun Run Saturday 7:45 a.m.Glen Ellen Clean Up Day September 27, 9a.m.Glen Ellen Clean Up Day September 27, 9a.m.Golden Harvest Senior Resource & Wellness Fair Oct. 10Golden Harvest Senior Resource & Wellness Fair Oct. 10Fall book sale at Sonoma Valley Library Oct. 3-4Fall book sale at Sonoma Valley Library Oct. 3-4
Be First to Comment