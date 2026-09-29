Celebrate 115 years of Women’s Suffrage Oct. 10 At the Sonoma Barracks. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Artist Carol Kelley’s Work Featured at Sonoma Library Oct. 1-31Artist Carol Kelley’s Work Featured at Sonoma Library Oct. 1-31Vintage Festival 5k Fun Run Saturday 7:45 a.m.Vintage Festival 5k Fun Run Saturday 7:45 a.m.Glen Ellen Clean Up Day September 27, 9a.m.Glen Ellen Clean Up Day September 27, 9a.m.Golden Harvest Senior Resource & Wellness Fair Oct. 10Golden Harvest Senior Resource & Wellness Fair Oct. 10
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