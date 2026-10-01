Napa-Chinese History Film 10-1-26

The Sonoma Valley History Society is inviting the public to a free viewing of the documentary film, “Chinese in Napa Valley,” on Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, Andrews Hall.



The film, directed and produced by Jeff Hamilton, in collaboration with the Napa County Historical Society, uncovers the lives of Chinese laborers who built the foundations of Napa Valley’s wine industry, railroads, hop fields, and local towns, between 1870 and 1900, before rising anti-Asian racism and restrictive laws forced them out and erased their physical Chinatowns.



The film is based on the 2023 book of the same name by author and researcher John McCormick. The Sonoma Community Center is located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma. There will be a reception at 6 p.m.