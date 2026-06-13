Sonoma Valley Pride Plaza Festival This Weekend: We Rise With Pride

Join Sonoma Valley Pride on the historic Sonoma Plaza for the joyful finale of our three-day Pride weekend. This free community festival brings together live music, drag, local performers, inspiring speakers, queer artists and makers, food, wine, family-friendly activities, and community connection in the heart of Sonoma Valley.

This year’s Plaza Festival is our biggest yet, with more space, a larger stage, and a full afternoon of queer joy. Enjoy performances by Kochina Rude, Niko Storment, Transcendence Theatre Company, J. Graves, and Sue Albano & The Scarlett Letters, along with community voices and LGBTQ+ leaders including Honey Mahogany, Senator Christopher Cabaldon, Mariah Hanson, Ron Wellander, local youth leaders, and more.

Guests can browse local queer and ally artists and makers, enjoy food and wine available for purchase, stop by the photo booth by the Dyke March, and take part in family-friendly favorites like face painting. Bring your friends, your family, your chosen family, and a blanket for the lawn.

Whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community, showing up as an ally, or attending Pride for the first time, you are welcome here.

Together, we rise with Pride.

Visit the event website for the latest schedule, performers, and festival details.