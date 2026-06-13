City Council to Consider FY 2026–27 Budget on June 17

The Sonoma City Council is scheduled to consider adoption of the City’s Fiscal Year 2026–27 Operating and Capital Budget during its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The proposed budget serves as the City’s financial plan for the coming year, outlining funding for municipal services, infrastructure improvements, parks and recreation, public safety, housing initiatives, and other community priorities.

Development of the budget included public Finance Committee meetings, a City Council budget study session, and opportunities for public review and comment. The proposed budget reflects the City Council’s adopted goals and priorities while continuing efforts to maintain long-term financial stability.

Comments may be submitted online through the City Council agenda item on the City’s meeting portal or during the public comment portion of the June 17 City Council meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 177 First Street West and can also be viewed online through the City’s website.

The meeting agenda, staff report, and proposed budget documents are available on the City’s meeting portal.