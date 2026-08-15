Bob Taylor to Be Honored as Next “Celebrate Sonoma” Recipient

The City of Sonoma will recognize longtime community member Bob Taylor as the next recipient of the City’s Celebrate Sonoma recognition at the August 19 City Council meeting.

A Sonoma Valley resident since 1978 and a proud Sonoma Valley High School Dragon, Bob has spent decades contributing his time, talents, and creativity to the community.

Through his longtime work with KSVY and SonomaTV, Bob has helped keep Sonoma informed and connected while documenting countless moments in the life of the community. From City meetings and major celebrations to youth sports, cultural events, nonprofit activities, and smaller community gatherings, Bob has seemingly been everywhere, helping provide the sound, capture the moment, and preserve Sonoma’s story.

And while much of his work has happened from behind the control panel, Bob is also a lifelong musician and songwriter who has stepped into the spotlight himself, including performing at the Sonoma City Party as part of an AC/DC tribute band.

The Celebrate Sonoma program was established in 2019 to recognize the people who “make up the fabric of Sonoma.” Recipients are honored at a City Council meeting with a recognition certificate and a day designated in their honor.

The City Council will recognize Bob and proclaim August 19, 2026, as “Bob Taylor Day” in the City of Sonoma during its meeting on Wednesday, August 19.