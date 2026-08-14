Local Hospital CEO Kelley Kaiser: Healthy at Every Age

What does it mean to be healthy?

The answer may look different at 8, 48 or 88. Our needs change throughout our lives, but many of the essentials remain the same: preventive care, early detection, healthy daily choices and access to high-quality medical care when we need it.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month. As families prepare for the school year, it is a good time to make sure children are caught up on routine vaccinations. Adults should also ask their healthcare providers which vaccines are recommended for them.

At Sonoma Valley Hospital, serving patients throughout their lives requires us to adapt to the changing needs of our community. This month, we are proud to announce that our Emergency Department has earned Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. The accreditation recognizes the specialized care we provide for older patients.

It is one of several national honors the Hospital has recently received. Earlier this summer, Sonoma Valley Hospital was named to the 2026 Lown Institute Hospitals Index Honor Roll—an achievement earned by only 160 of more than 3,600 hospitals evaluated nationwide. The American Heart Association also recognized the Hospital for meeting rigorous standards in stroke care.

This month marks another milestone: the first anniversary of My Hospital, a series created by the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation. During the past year, local patients and families have generously shared their experiences with us—from frightening emergencies to successful recoveries and moments of extraordinary kindness. Their stories show the difference it makes to have a trusted hospital nearby.

National recognition helps us measure the quality of our work. The experiences of our patients remind us why that work matters. We are here to care for you and the people you love throughout every chapter of life.

Kelley C. Kaiser

Chief Executive Officer