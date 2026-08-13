Purveyors of Spooky Things Wanted!

The Community Center to host a one-time Halloween Haunted Market

In honor of 30 years of Scream, Sonoma Community Center will host a Halloween Haunted Market in conjunction with their “Woodsboro High Class of ‘96 Reunion” Weekend. The Scream-themed events celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film and will take place Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at the Center.

The weekend includes two screenings of Scream, a VIP overnight experience at the Center, and, new this year, a Haunted Market. The market will be free and open to the public on Saturday, October 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be early access for ticket holders at the Friday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. movie screening, with the sale open for one hour before and after the film. The deadline to apply for a table at the market is Monday, August 31 at 5:00 p.m.

The Center is looking for purveyors of all things spooky, whether it be Halloween, horror movie, or witchy-related. Unlike the Winter Art Market, these items do not need to be handmade to be included. Tabling is also open to services such as tours, tarot, and more. There is no application fee, but if accepted, there is a $50 table fee, which is a donation to SCC. Vendors will handle their own sales, and no additional donation is required.

For those who aren’t in the know, Wes Craven brought his film production company to Sonoma County in 1996 to film Scream. After another location fell through, an agreement was made to use the Sonoma Community Center, formerly Sonoma Grammar School, as the fictitious town of Woodsboro’s High School. The Center has made it an annual tradition to show the film in Andrews Hall on Halloween Eve.

“The 30th anniversary has definitely brought extra attention to the Center from Screamers,” said Cat Smith, organizer of the event. “It made sense to make the event even bigger this year, adding new and exciting events that we probably won’t offer again.”

The Haunted Market is one of those exclusive events. It started as a plan to honor and support the artists who generously donated their time and talent to creating the themed artwork for the highly sought-after tote bags horror fans covet. Each bag and numbered print is screen-printed at the Center in Room 208, the very room used for the classroom in the film. Each artist’s design is a limited edition, sold while supplies last. Creating the next design is local artist Hannah Day.

“I’m so excited for Hannah’s design to be released,” Smith exclaimed. “It is so very different from all of the others; a completely different direction. I think fans will be excited for this one.”

Day’s bag will be revealed on October 30, and she will be among the artists on display at the Halloween Haunted Market. The event will draw up to 300 guests for the movie screenings alone. Because Halloween is a Saturday this year, the Center hopes the community will come out to shop and support Bay Area entrepreneurs and artists.

All of the Scream events are fundraising activities for the Sonoma Community Center. In place of a percentage of sales from the market, the table fee is a $50 donation to the Center. Vendor applications will be accepted until August 31, and the Center will begin reaching out to invite selected vendors for acceptance in the first week of September. The Haunted Market will take place in and around Room 110 at the Center on Saturday, October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information or to fill out the application, visit SonomaCommunityCenter.org or stop by the Center at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.