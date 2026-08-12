District Nomination Period Over, No New Candidates for City Council Apply in Two Districts

At the close of the nomination period on August 7, 2026, there was only one candidate nominated for each of the City Council offices to be elected in District 3 and District 5. Both are currently serving in office. Rather than generating new candidates, the district election has produced none except in one district, District One, where three have been nominated: Julian Mackie, Mike Menefee, and Peggy Hutton. No sitting council member is running in District One.

The candidates nominated are:

District 3: John Gurney

John Gurney District 5: Ron Wellander

Because there are not more candidates than offices to be elected, California Elections Code Section 10229 provides the City Council with options regarding whether an election will be held for these offices.

City Council to Consider Options on August 19

The City Council will consider the matter at its August 19, 2026, City Council meeting. Under Elections Code Section 10229, the Council may:

Appoint the nominated candidate to the office; Appoint another eligible voter to the office if no candidate was nominated; or Direct that the election be held.

If the Council makes an appointment, the appointed candidate must qualify for office and will take office and serve in the same manner as if elected at a municipal election.

If the Council does not make an appointment by the 75th day before the November 3 election, the election will be held for the office.

Write-In Candidates

If the City Council makes an appointment pursuant to Elections Code Section 10229, the City Clerk will not accept any statement of write-in candidacy submitted after the appointment is made.

The City has issued a formal Notice That There Are Not More Candidates Than Offices to Be Elected, as required by Elections Code Section 10229. The notice has been posted and published as required.

For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.