Don’t Miss Out! Vendor & Sponsor Applications for Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market Close This Friday!

The deadline to apply for the 2025 Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market season is coming up fast—Friday, February 14th! If you’re a local farmer, artisan, food vendor, or business looking to be part of this beloved weekly tradition in the historic Sonoma Plaza, now’s the time to apply.

Secure your spot and join thousands of visitors who gather each week to shop, dine, and connect with our vibrant community. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to get involved!

Vendor Applications:

Join the vibrant community of farmers, food purveyors, artisans, and non-profit organizations that make Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market a highlight of the season. Applications are now available for:

Agricultural Vendors

Prepared Food Vendors (including food trucks)

Artisan Vendors

Packaged Food Vendors

Non-Profit Organizations

The market runs every Tuesday from May through September:

May-August: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

September: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

For more information, contact Market Manager Jerry Wheeler at manager@sonomastuesdaynightmarket.com or call 707-974-0216. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your products and connect with the community!

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Support Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market while gaining visibility for your brand! Choose from exciting sponsorship packages, including:

Bicycle Valet Sponsorship ($3,500): Promote sustainable transportation and connect directly with market attendees.

Stainless Steel Wine Cup Sponsorship ($15,000): Provide reusable drinkware and enjoy extensive promotional benefits.

Music Sponsorship ($1,300): Sponsor live music and have your brand featured on signage and during announcements.

Stage Power Sponsorship ($3,000): Keep the performances going while showcasing your support.

Green Sponsor ($4,000): Champion eco-friendly initiatives with prominent recognition.

EBT Market Match Sponsorship ($3,000): Help make fresh produce accessible to everyone while supporting local agriculture.

Zucchini Race Sponsor ($3,000): Be part of this fun, creative community event.

Reusable Water Bottle Sponsorship ($11,500): Align your brand with sustainability through high-quality branded water bottles.

Each sponsorship offers pre-market, event, and post-market promotional opportunities, as well as the first right of refusal for the 2026 market season.

About Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market:

Experience the best of Sonoma every Tuesday evening at the historic Sonoma Plaza. From fresh fruits and vegetables to local honey, baked goods, and artisan crafts, the market celebrates everything grown, raised, and made locally. Enjoy live music, a variety of food stands, and the company of friends and neighbors in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Act now to secure your spot or sponsorship! Visit Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market website for detailed information, applications, and more. Let’s make the 2025 season one to remember!