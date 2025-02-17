Celebrate the 2025 Alcadessa Kathy Witkowicki at Free Reception

2025 City of Sonoma Alcaldessa Reception

March 20, 2025

6:30pm – 8:30pm Vintage House

The City of Sonoma proudly chose Kathy Witkowicki as the 2025 Honorary Alcaldessa, recognizing her unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to the community.

Kathy Witkowicki is the co-founder and board president of the Sonoma Speaker Series, founder and former executive director of the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance

Her nonprofit leadership and achievements in community service, resonated with the Mayor’s vision for the Alcalde.

“She created the mentoring alliance here in Sonoma, and that has benefited the lives of many young people,” Mayor Farrar-Rivas said. “During this time we’re in, for many reasons, there are vulnerable youth in our community. And this is certainly a way to raise up that issue.”

Join the City of Sonoma in honoring Ms. Witkowicki at a reception in recognition of her ongoing efforts and contributions to the Sonoma community. The program will include acknowledgements, light refreshments, and the official passing of the silver-tipped cane.

The event is free to attend, but registration via Eventbrite is required.