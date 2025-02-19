Sonoma Valley’s Wake Up Sonoma Refocuses Its Mission

Wake Up Sonoma is revising and refocusing its mission in the light of the new administration unleashing radical attacks on democracy including federal agencies and their employees, threatening the well-being of our most vulnerable populations, violating the privacy of citizen financial and other information, and challenging democratic institutions and norms that form the infrastructure of our society and day to day life. In response, Wake UP Sonoma is falling back on grass-roots strategies to be laser focused on tearing down misinformation and supporting the Sonoma Valley community. Wake UP Sonoma sees its’ work as starting in its’ own backyard. Its revised vision is to foster a vibrant, just, respectful, and welcoming Sonoma Valley community.

“We’re now living in an unthinkably changed reality,” says Lisa Storment, President of Wake Up Sonoma. “While democracy faces great danger,” she added, “we trust the resilience of our community and their drive to struggle tirelessly for justice. Working in our corner of the world may not affect international or even national change, but we can take charge to build local structures that sustain our community because we need to build internal survival systems within our community now, while keeping our eyes on the national landscape to bring information to the community and respond timely.”

There are three pillars to achieving Wake UP Sonoma’s newly defined mission:

EDUCATE Sonoma Valley citizens by providing resources that inform and engage.

ADVOCATE for local diversity, equity, inclusion, and civic and corporate transparency.

ACTIVATE by providing opportunities for local engagement and promoting democracy.

Issues centered by Wake UP Sonoma include:

We Educate. Advocate. Activate.

on issues related, but not limited to:

– LGBTQIA+ safety and visibility

– Protection of our immigrant population

– Defense against Christian Nationalism and endemic racism

– Transparency in large local corporate investment and responsible development

– Active local civic engagement

To achieve these objectives, Wake UP Sonoma has identified several upcoming priorities:

TOWN HALL, MARCH 9, 1–3 PM, VETERANS HALL DINING ROOM – This action will focus on:

Bringing our community together to hear about what some of our state, city and regional leaders and activists are doing to fight back. What do they think we should do now?

Use our Collective Strength – Find out what some of the immediate action items we can do for local and national ripple effect. Break down Silos! Work together, not against one another!

Form Affinity Action teams or neighborhood groups to focus on building bridges within our community. Wake UP Sonoma will offer a tool kit put together by a team of Wake UP Supporter locals, who scoured available information about what is happening across the nation to see what we can do here and give us a resource at our finger-tips. We will begin forming teams that day. This will be a Dynamic and ongoing process.

Guest Speakers Confirmed:

EMCEE – Rev. Dr. Curran Reichert Pastor at FCC and local Activist

Patricia Farrar-Rivas – Sonoma City Mayor Tom Benthin – Indivisible – Advisory Council Member of Sonoma County – founder of grassroots alliance and Board President of 350 Bay Area Action. Marty Bennett – Exec Committee of Working Families Party and UNITE HERE Local 2 Pat Sabo – Chair of Sonoma County Democrats Suzanne Ford – SF Pride ED and Transgender Activist

PENDING CONFIRMATION

Congressman Jared Huffman

Brad Onishi – former Christian Nationalist, activist, podcaster

Seating limited

RSVP for the Town Hall

REGULAR INFORMATION & ACTION FORUMS

Wake UP Sonoma will convene quarterly or more frequent meetings kicked off by the March 9 Town Hall for information exchanges and strategizing. We need to fight the stream of misinformation. We will provide public information forums.

BUILDING ADVISORY TEAM

We’re recruiting issue area experts, concerned local citizens, and people with experience in fundraising, communications, and community organizing as well as local business owners and non-profit leaders to join a team to help the Wake UP Board meet this critical moment and plan and execute community actions. Join the Advisory Group

SCHOOL BOARD – IMMIGRATION – CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT – DEI

To advocate for our students, immigrants, LGBTQIA+, and for all of us who care about the Sonoma Valley, Wake UP Sonoma will keep the community informed through our website, social media, press releases, and gatherings to inform and strategize about local activities of social justice and civic engagement.

RESISTANCE THROUGH JOY

Wake UP Sonoma will partner with the City Council, and Gary Saperstein’s Out in the Vineyard to develop an extraordinary PRIDE celebration event this year to elevate that the LGBTQIA+ Community is not going anywhere and that Sonoma has pride in the richness of this community. Details to come.

They will also hold a fundraiser on May 18th at the Sonoma Cheese Factory, called: “Strengthening CommUNITY” which will help Wake UP Sonoma raise funds to continue their mission, and also serve as an important Community Building opportunity. May 18th from 5:30 – 8:30. Tickets $75, includes music of the Vybe Society (Jazz, Funk, and Dance) with a wine and art auction featured. mynorthbaytickets.com/events/strengthening-community.

More events will be announced as they are formed.