Hilary Campbell is a New Yorker magazine cartoonist who just happens to have been born and raised in Sonoma.
Cartoon by Hilary: Wieners
- Cartoon by Hilary: “I don’t know, it feels like lately, I haven’t been painting with all the colors of the wind”Cartoon by Hilary: “I don’t know, it feels like lately, I haven’t been painting with all the colors of the wind”
- Cartoon by Hilary: “You should’ve purchased a virgo!”
- “One of these years I’ll have money to buy you someone else’s art”
- Cartoon by Hilary: “My mother always said, Why buy ornaments when you have jewelry?”
