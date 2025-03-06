Richard Heinberg, Fossil Fuel Critic, To Speak in Sonoma March 15th

Richard Heinberg is regarded as one of the world’s foremost advocates for a shift away from our current reliance on fossil fuels. He has delivered hundreds of lectures on energy and climate issues in 14 countries and has addressed policy makers from City Councils to members of the European Parliament. He is a Senior Fellow with the Post Carbon Institute in Santa Rosa, CA, and is the author of 13 books, including Our Renewable Future: Laying the Path for 100% Clean Energy, Afterburn, Snake Oil, The End of Growth, Power: Limits and Prospects for Human Survival, and others. He has written for many publications, including Nature, Reuters, the Associated Press, and Time. Richard has also appeared in many TV and film documentaries, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio’s 11th Hour. He is the recipient of the M. King Hubbert Award for Excellence in Energy Education.

Richard wrote and narrated Post Carbon Institute’s animated video 300 Years of Fossil Fuels in 300 Seconds (winner of a YouTubes’s/DoGooder 2011 Video of the Year Award), which has been viewed by nearly two million people and translated into multiple languages. He is also the author and narrator of Post Carbon Institute’s video Think Resilience online course.

