Sonoma City Council Selects Five-District Option and Draft Map B for Further Consideration

The City of Sonoma is in the process of transitioning from “at large” elections to district-based elections, which will change how City Council members are elected by establishing distinct geographic districts. As part of this process, the City Council is reviewing draft district maps and gathering public input to determine the final boundaries before adopting a new election system.

At the third public hearing on March 5, 2025, the Sonoma City Council reviewed six draft district maps prepared by Redistricting Partners and made key decisions regarding the City’s transition to district-based elections.

After discussion, the Council opted to pursue a five-district system where the mayor is selected annually by the City Council, rather than a four-district system with an at-large mayor. Additionally, Draft Map B was selected as the preferred map to bring back for further consideration.

Next Steps & Public Engagement

Councilmember Lowe requested a revision to Draft Map B, resulting in a new Draft Map B2, which modifies the boundary of District 4 and District 5 to incorporate the Linda Dr/5th St/Montini Way/4th St area into District 5.

A comparison map has also been created to illustrate the changes made between Draft B and Draft B2. This overlay comparison map provides a visual reference for understanding the boundary adjustments requested by the City Council.

The City Council will consider the preferred maps at their next public hearing on March 19, 2025.

Community members are encouraged to participate by reviewing the draft maps and submitting feedback. The Districtr mapping tool remains available for residents to propose their own revisions for consideration.

Watch the Meeting Recordings

The March 5 public hearing began at 5:00 p.m. and was continued to the regular City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. to allow for additional discussion. To watch the full proceedings:

Recording of the Special Meeting (5:00 p.m.): [Here]

Recording of the Regular Meeting (6:00 p.m.): [Here]

Upcoming Timeline for Final Decisions

March 19, 2025: Fourth public hearing – City Council to select a preferred district map.

– City Council to select a preferred district map. April 2, 2025: Final City Council decision – Adoption of the ordinance to implement district-based elections.

Public input remains an important part of this process. Submit comments in advance via the public comment form on the City’s CivicWeb meeting portal or email cityhall@sonomacity.org. Attend the next meeting on March 19 to share your feedback in person.

Learn more about the process & view draft maps: www.sonomacity.org/districting-sonoma