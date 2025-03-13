Commission Openings in the City and County of Sonoma

The City of Sonoma is currently seeking applications for the following positions on city and regional commissions, committees, and boards:

Current Recruitment(s):

City Commissions and Committees

Planning Commission

One Member

The Planning Commission’s duties include developing the General Plan and Development Code, reviewing environmental impact reports, and overseeing subdivision and parcel maps, as well as use permit and variance applications.

Regional Appointments

Sonoma Valley Community Advisory Commission

One Alternate and One Emeritus* Commissioner

This joint advisory agency, representing both the County of Sonoma and the City of Sonoma, shares responsibility for local planning in the Sonoma Valley. The representative serves a four-year term.* In order to be considered for the Emeritus position, an individual must be a former member or alternate member of the commission.

This joint advisory agency, representing both the County of Sonoma and the City of Sonoma, shares responsibility for local planning in the Sonoma Valley. The representative serves a four-year term.* In order to be considered for the Emeritus position, an individual must be a former member or alternate member of the commission. Sonoma County Library Commission

One Representative

This joint 11-member commission includes representatives from the cities of Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, and Sonoma, as well as the Town of Windsor and the County of Sonoma. The City’s representative is appointed to a four-year term.

Public involvement is crucial to the City’s decision-making process. Appointed advisory bodies, in the form of commissions and committees, play an important and valued role in our local government. These groups focus on key issues within Sonoma and its surrounding areas, providing essential feedback, recommendations, and support to the Sonoma City Council.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for these open positions electronically. The online application can be accessed on the City’s CivicWeb Portal by selecting the “Commission Application” tile and then clicking “Apply.”

For questions about the application process or specific commissions, please contact Sonoma City Clerk Rebekah Barr at (707) 938-3681 or via email at cityhall@sonomacity.org.