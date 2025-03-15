Sonoma Raceway to Donate Funds to Replace Tables and Benches in Sonoma Plaza

The benches and tables in Sonoma Plaza are in need of replacement, but the City of Sonoma’s budget does not include sufficient funds to cover them all. Now Sonoma Raceway is stepping in to help.

In February 2025, the City was connected with Mr. Brian Flynn, General Manager of Sonoma Raceway, regarding a potential donation opportunity. Sonoma Raceway generously offered to donate lumber, through its partnership with Humboldt Lumber. This contribution, valued at approximately $24,392,22, enables the City to replace all the wooden benches in the amphitheater as well as the benches and tables throughout the Plaza. Without Sonoma Raceway’s donation, the City would only have had the funds to complete the amphitheater bench replacements, delaying much needed upgrades to the rest of the Plaza’s seating areas.