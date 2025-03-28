KSVY’s Vibe & Thrive 2025 Open House & Community Radio Day – April 1st

It’s no April Fool’s Joke…KSVY is celebrating 21 years of independent community radio with a full day of live broadcasting, music, guest interviews, the Bedazzler Broadcaster Awards, and our annual open house on April 1, 2025.

Come say hello, hang out enjoy the performances, have a bite, and introduce yourself. Family, Friends, Listeners, and the curious are welcome.

📍 680 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476

We’d love to see you at the station anytime between 10 am and 9 pm but remember: the performance party is on air all day long.

📻 Tune in at 91.3 FM

🌍 Stream online from anywhere at ksvy.org

📱 Or listen on the go with the KSVY app

Check out the full schedule below, and make plans to celebrate with us—on the dial, online, or in person!

SCHEDULE

6 – 8 AM – Amanecer de mi Tierra/Dawn of my Land Jose Luis Vilalobos Reyes

8 – 10 AM -The Morning Show (Dedications & Important Messages)

8:00 am Star Spangled Banner 8:20 am Mayor Farrar-Rivas (unconfirmed) 8:40 am Supervisor Hermosillo (unconfirmed) 9:00 am CA Senator Cabaldon, Senate District 03 9:20 am Tim Curley – Chair, Margarita Ramirez Dalton – Vice Chair Sonoma Valley Community Communications 9:40 am Bob Taylor – Executive Director Sonoma Valley Community Communications

10 AM – 1 PM Groovy Grinds & Coffee Talk

Coffee, Bagels & Pastries!

10 AM – Noon 🏆 Bedazzler Broadcaster Awards – A One-of-a-Kind Celebration!

🎤 The most offbeat awards show in local radio history returns!

Join us for the Bedazzler Broadcaster Awards, an unpredictable, heartfelt, and utterly unique tribute to KSVY’s volunteers, DJs, and community contributors—because community radio takes real characters! Hosted by Cat Smith of Hollywood & West Napa and Jeff Gilbert, master of the American Songbook, this awards show isn’t just about recognition—it’s a celebration of the weird, wonderful, and wildly talented people who bring independent radio to life.

Tune in for laughs, love, and much radio magic because no one does community radio quite like KSVY!

Local Music Showcase 1 – 4 PM

1:00 PM Adam Traum

1:20 PM George Webber & CW Bayer

1:40 PM Desire Garcia

2:00 PM Clementine Darling

2:20 PM Jenni Purcell

3:00 PM Tommy Thomsen

3:40 PM Randy Burrows

4 PM – 5 PM – At Your Service: Special Song Requests for KSVY’s 20th Anniversary on April 1st!” our music, your celebration!



📻 Tune in on 🎶 At Your Service: Song Request Hour Returns! 🎶

Tuesday, April 1st | 4–5 PM

Finish Line Moments x Vibe & Thrive 2025 = FUN!

As part of our Community Radio Day celebration and 21st Birthday Open House, we’re handing the mic over to YOU!

📞 Call 707-933-9133 during the hour to request a song that celebrates your connection to KSVY and Sonoma Valley.

📧 Prefer to email? Send your requests in advance to social@ksvy.org

Hosted by Gretchen Schoenstein, Ronny Joe Grooms & Kate Bruno, this special edition of At Your Service is your chance to help soundtrack the spirit of community radio.

Our music, your celebration. Let’s mark 21 years of KSVY the only way we know how—together on the airwaves.

5 PM – 10 PM Happy Hour Live & Local

5:00 PM Nate Lopez

5:20 PM Little Worth

5:40 PM Tim Eschliman and Roy Blumenfeld and David Aguilar

6:00 PM Tony Gibson and Dawn Angelosante

6:20 PM Josh Yenne

6:40 PM Michael Ahern w/ Chris Cotruvo

7:00 PM Big Fish* Jacob Benning

7:20 PM Big Fish*Jacob Benning

7:40 PM Big Fish*Jacob Benning

8:00 PM Sonic Discovery Poetry + Vinyl Revolution

8:20 PM Sonic Disocvery Poetry + Vinyl Revolution

8:40 PM Vinyl Revolution

9:00 PM Vinyl Revolution

9:20 PM Vinyl Revolution9:40 PM Vinyl Revolution

10 PM End of Program