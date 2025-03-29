City of Sonoma to Take Over the First Floor of Toscano Hotel

The Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau Will Relocate to the Toscano

The Toscano Hotel, located in the heart of the City of Sonoma’s downtown Plaza, is owned by California State Parks. The building has remained largely underutilized despite the high foot traffic location, due to the limited access at the building’s entrance. The City of Sonoma currently subleases space in the Carnegie Library Building, located on the Plaza, to the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau (SVVB) for use as a Visitors Center. Recognizing a public agency partnership opportunity for historic preservation and supporting local tourism, the City and CA State Parks are proposing a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) for adaptive reuse of the first floor of the Toscano Hotel for a Visitors Center.

Adaptive Reuse Partnering with CA State Parks to relocate the Visitor Center to the Toscano Hotel would be a strategic and beneficial move for the City of Sonoma and CA State Parks to provide access and visibility to this CA State Park asset. The Toscano Hotel Complex and Servants’ Quarters Historic Structures Report (HSR) prepared by CA State Parks in 2013, recommends adaptive reuse of this site, ensuring that the historic integrity of the site is preserved while activating an underutilized space.

Adaptive reuse is the process of repurposing historic buildings for new, functional uses while preserving their architectural and cultural significance. In this context, transforming the Toscano Hotel first floor into a Visitors Center allows the space to remain active and relevant, rather than sitting unused or solely as a static exhibit. This approach honors the site’s history while making it a vibrant functional part of the community, providing an engaging experience for visitors while supporting local tourism. Joint Powers Agreement The Joint Powers Agreement between the California State Parks and the City of Sonoma establishes a cooperative effort to renovate and activate the underutilized Toscano Hotel first floor within Sonoma State Historic Park for public use as a Visitor Center.

Key points of the JPA include:

Term & Use: The agreement spans five years (renewable for another five), allowing the City to renovate, equip, and maintain the hotel first floor for a Visitor Center, office space, historical exhibits, and limited retail in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau (SVVB). Renovation Responsibilities: The City will manage renovations, ensuring compliance with historic preservation standards and relevant building codes. State Parks will review and approve all plans to ensure alignment with historical and environmental regulations. The City will perform the renovations required for the use of the historic Toscano Hotel prior to occupancy. This work includes removal of access barriers so that the building will be open to the public and operate as a Visitors Center.

The proposed budget for this work is estimated at $4,500 and work will be done using City crews. Operations & Maintenance: The City and the SVVB will be responsible for operational costs, utilities, and general maintenance, while State Parks maintains the building’s structural elements. The Visitor Center will be open to the public during SVVB business hours. Training: The State Parks will provide SVVB staff and volunteers with training on park history and visitor services to be ambassadors for the site.

Liability & Insurance: Both parties agree to indemnification terms and confirm they possess sufficient insurance or self-insurance coverage. The Joint Powers Agreement is aligned with City Council goals for Economic Development and Parks, Recreation and Community Services and strengthens the City’s partnership with CA State Parks to provide accessibility and renovation to a historic downtown structure. Sublease Agreement In alignment with the Joint Powers Agreement, the sublease will define the terms under which SVVB will occupy and manage the space. These terms will be substantially similar to those included in the sublease, subject to legal review.

This partnership, along with the sublease with Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureaus, strengthens local tourism efforts, enhances public engagement with Sonoma’s history, and revitalizes an important historic structure while ensuring responsible stewardship of the site. Approval of the Joint Powers Agreement with CA State Parks and the sublease with SVVB will create an innovative adaptive reuse project to increase local tourism, support economic development, and enhance community engagement utilizing the City’s unique State Historic Park assets.