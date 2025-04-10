City of Sonoma Plaza Seating Gets a Natural Upgrade Thanks to Community Partnership

Thanks to a generous lumber donation from Sonoma Raceway, City of Sonoma Public Works staff have completed the full replacement of wooden benches in the Grinstead Amphitheater—now finished with a stain that highlights the natural beauty of the redwood used.

With the amphitheater improvements complete, Public Works crews have shifted their attention to replacing the Plaza’s picnic tables and benches. These much-needed upgrades were made possible through a partnership with Sonoma Raceway, which coordinated the donation of redwood lumber valued at over $24,000 through its relationship with Humboldt Lumber. This contribution closed a funding gap in the City’s Proposition 68 grant for Plaza enhancements.

Work is progressing through the Plaza as weather permits, and the City appreciates the community’s patience during the active improvement period. Stop by the Plaza and enjoy the fresh look!