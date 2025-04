Digital Version of the Sonoma Valley Sun Now Available – Free of Charge, No Paywall

We’re pleased to announce that a digital version of the printed Sonoma Valley Sun is now available online. Free of charge and having no “paywall” limiting access, readers can now see the entire printed version of the paper, including all the advertisements. The digital version works on all media, including smart phones, but reads best on tablets and desktops.

To view the digital version, CLICK HERE