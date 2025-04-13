Pedestrian Improvements on Spain Street Increase Safety

The City of Sonoma has announced the completion of key pedestrian safety improvements on the Sonoma Plaza. Recently upgraded mid-block crosswalks on First Street West and Spain Street now feature additional safety measures, including bollards at the beginning of the crosswalks and clear, fresh paint to improve visibility. In addition, a new sign has been placed in the center of the road to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians crossing.

The First Street East crosswalk will soon receive similar upgrades as part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety across the Plaza. To minimize disruptions, the Street’s Team does not close streets during the repainting and installation of bollards, instead utilizing traffic control to manage the flow of vehicles. The City encourages residents and visitors to remain vigilant, follow traffic control signs, and use caution when crossing in these areas.

This improvement effort is part of the City’s broader pedestrian safety initiative and complies with California’s “Daylighting Law” (Assembly Bill 413), which requires clearer sightlines for pedestrians at crosswalks by prohibiting parking within 20 feet of intersections.