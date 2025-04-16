Sonoma Valley Community Health Center Announces New CEO, Sara Brewer, as Cheryl Johnson Retires

Sonoma Valley Community Health Center announces the appointment of Sara Brewer as its new Chief Executive Officer effective June 9, 2025. Brewer will succeed Cheryl Johnson, who is retiring after 13 years of dedicated service leading the organization. Brewer brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare administration, strategic growth, and patient-centered care. Most recently, she served as Executive Director at Face to Face, where she successfully expanded programs and services to people living with HIV.

With a deep commitment to advancing community health, Brewer was previously the Director of the Dutton campus of Santa Rosa Community Health where she championed services to people with disabilities and created a fully integrated service delivery site that provided primary care, dental, mental health, pharmacy and complementary medical care services. She has dedicated her career to health equity and ensuring access to culturally sensitive care in partnership with the community served. Brewer is highly regarded for her leadership skills, commitment to the health center movement, and ability to foster meaningful relationships with board members, community partners, and donors.

“Sara Brewer is the right leader to guide Sonoma Valley Community Health Center into the future,” said Dr. Charles Zipkin, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her experience and vision will help us continue to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare to the Sonoma Valley community.”

Cheryl Johnson has been an integral part of Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, overseeing significant milestones such as building a new clinic, expanding programs to support people with complex illness, and ensuring the financial stability of the organization. “It has been an honor to serve this community,” said Johnson. “I am confident that Sara Brewer will build on our strong foundation and continue our mission to provide exceptional care.”

Brewer expressed excitement about the new role, stating, “I am honored to join Sonoma Valley Community Health Center and look forward to working with the dedicated staff, providers, and community partners to enhance healthcare services and expand our impact.” Recognized for her ability to collaborate with diverse teams and navigate the complexities of FQHC operations, Brewer is poised to strengthen SVCHC’s commitment to healthcare for all.

Sonoma Valley Community Health Center remains committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality healthcare for all. In the near future, SVCHC will host a community welcome event to introduce Sara Brewer and celebrate Cheryl Johnson’s legacy.

