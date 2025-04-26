Wake Up Sonoma and Indivisible Sonoma County Organize May 2nd Rally

OUR COMMUNITY IS OUR POWER

May 2 – 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

IN SONOMA PLAZA

About this event – Organized by Wake UP Sonoma and Supported by INDIVISIBLE Sonoma County

Come out and use your first amendment rights one again, to RESIST FASCISM – STOP THE COUP – SUPPORT IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES!

ANNOUNCING A MAY DAY PROTEST FOR SONOMA VALLEY FRIDAY MAY 2ND PROTEST IN SONOMA – 12:00 TO 2:00 Extending the regular Sonoma Friday protest SHOW UP LARGE AND LOUD at the Sonoma Plaza in Solidarity with the CURF protests in the first week of May. CURF (Community Action to Resist Fascism) which is being organized by the Peace & Justice Center & SoCoRESIST. They are holding 5 days of action in Santa Rosa, with a large one held on May 3rd culminating at Julliard Park.

Sonoma is holding this action in Solidarity with that set of protests, for those who can’t make it to those, OR if you can, we encourage you to do them all! Show up to this event in Sonoma to emphasize, that COMMUNITY IS OUR POWER!

Sonoma Valley Protest – Activities still coming together in true grassroots style

SPEAKER – Dino Ortega from Sonoma State Organizing (dynamo up and coming activist!)

SPEAKER – Jim Wilder from Sunflowers Across Sonoma as recently seen on CBS.

Free sunflowers and seeds will be available from Jim’s project and he will talk about the movement.

Music and other speakers TBD.

Follow us on our website at www.wakeupsonoma.org to find our latest newsletters and events.

You can sign up for the event here, and we will keep you updated as things develop.