Hold the Date: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo May 4 in Sonoma Plaza

From Noon – 6pm, attendees can look forward to a rich tapestry of cultural performances, including live music from local bands Mariachi San Francisco and Banda Congora, folkloric dances from Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén showcasing the beauty and diversity of Mexican traditions, and captivating storytelling sessions highlighting the significance of Cinco de Mayo. Presented by La Luz Center, in addition to the entertainment, there will be a variety of food vendors offering mouthwatering Mexican cuisine, as well as artisans selling handmade crafts and artworks inspired by Mexican heritage.

Cinco de Mayo — Spanish for “Fifth of May” — commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.