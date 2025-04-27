Praxis Earth Day Event: Osprey Orielle Lake on Remaking a World in Crisis

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 at 6:00 pm

Praxis Earth Day event, at a private home in Sonoma near plaza. Address given upon registration.

Includes Refreshments

Tickets: $20 for Praxis members ($25 for others) www.praxispeace.org

OSPREY ORIELLE LAKE

Worldviews: Remaking a World in Crisis

Important! Osprey’s book, “The Story is in Our Bones,” one of the most informative books on the environmental crisis, is available at Readers’ Books in Sonoma. Please purchase book before event & Osprey will sign at the reception.

What do worldviews have to do with the Climate Crisis? How do they shape what we perceive and act upon as possible? How can they shift in order to mitigate the effects of looming climate disasters?

This is a discussion that needs to happen, and Osprey Orielle Lake’s climate knowledge and connection to indigenous wisdom has enabled her to lead successful environment-saving political campaigns internationally. She is in a unique position to talk about how to influence climate policy and where the inflection points are. She will also report on the UN Climate meeting that was held last November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Osprey is the founder and director of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN), which brought together 100 global women leaders to draft and implement a “Women’s Climate Action Agenda.” She serves on the executive committee for the Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature and has been a core organizer of international Rights of Nature Tribunals.