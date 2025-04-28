Declining Groundwater in Sonoma Valley—What Can We Do?

Thursday, May 1, from 5:30–7:00 pm at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

The public is invited to attend a vital community workshop on the state of groundwater in Sonoma Valley.

Hosted by the Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency in partnership with Sonoma Ecology Center and others, the event will cover current groundwater conditions, key areas of concern, sustainability policies, and practical resources to help protect this critical resource.

Sonoma Valley residents, farmers, ranchers, and businesses must join together and take action to reverse the trend of declining groundwater. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the solution!

Current conditions: Information on the current conditions of groundwater in Sonoma Valley will be shared by technical experts. The community will have the opportunity to ask questions. Two areas are of particular concern; groundwater in these areas has been declining for more than a decade: An oval area centered in El Verano, from approximately Boyes Blvd to Leveroni Road and a diamond-shaped area centered around the intersection of Napa Rd. and 8th St. East, from approximately Highway 121 north to Boyes Hot Springs.

State law requires that Sonoma Valley must reach groundwater sustainability. If voluntary actions do not stop the decline of Sonoma Valley groundwater, mandatory measures can be put in place. Learn about the current and future programs and potential policies that will help us better measure, monitor, and reduce groundwater use.

Meet experts and local organizations that offer practical ways community members can help protect our groundwater.

Flow Smart, Level Up and Well Aware programs

Daily Acts

Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Sonoma Resource Conservation District

Sonoma Ecology Center

Valley of the Moon Water District

City of Sonoma

Master Gardeners of Sonoma County Garden Sense Program

Sonoma Marin Saving Water Partnership

This event is organized and hosted by the Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency. For more information about visit sonomavalleygroundwater.org