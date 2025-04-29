The Magic of Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market Begins in May!

Sonoma Valley’s most cherished community event takes place every Tuesday evening from 5–8 PM, May through the end of September!

Stroll through the historic Sonoma Plaza and enjoy:

Fresh, locally grown produce & fruit

Live music that brings the plaza to life

A delicious mix of prepared foods—from oysters and sandwiches to Thai, Jamaican, and artisanal ice cream

Handcrafted goods from local artisans including jewelry, hats, home décor, clothing, and more

It’s a celebration of local flavor, culture, and community—and you’re invited!

2025 Music Lineup

May 6th – Opening Night – KSVY 21th Year Celebration Dance Night

May 13th – Third Rail

May 20st – O and The Riots



May 27st – The Humdinger Band

June 3rd – Sonoma Shakers

​*June 10th – The Cork Pullers w/Special Guests (Acoustic Night)



June 17th –Jenni Purcell Band

June 24th – Bacchus

July 1st – Ten Foot Tone & Groove Incident



*July 8th – Chris Hanlin (Acoustic Night)

July 15th – Live Band Karaoke

​July 22nd – Kerry Daly Band

July 29th – Jacob Benning Band

*August 12th – Vives & Trotta

August 19th – Zucchini Races with M.C. Bill Dardon, and Jon Williams

August 26th – Old SKOOL

September 1st –New Hip Replacements

*September 9th – Adam Traum (Acoustic Night)

September 16th – Scarlett Letters

September 23th – The Magic Band

September 30th – Closing Night – Spike Sikes and his Awesome Hotcakes ​

Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market presented by the City of Sonoma in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce occurs weekly on Tuesdays, May through September. The market is located in the “Horseshoe” in front of Sonoma City Hall. Find an entertainment schedule on the market website.

For more information about Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market, please visit www.sonomastuesdaynightmarket.com