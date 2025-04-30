Wake Up Sonoma Plans Another Sonoma Valley Protest May 2

On May 2, from 12-to-2 p.m., Wake Up Sonoma is urging local citizens to attend a Freedom Of Speech gathering on Sonoma Plaza, organized in conjunction with INDIVISIBLE Sonoma County. Sonoma citizens are urged to come out and use their first-amendment rights once again, to resist fascism stop the MAGA coup and support immigrant communities. Showing up will demonstrate that community is Sonoma’s true power.

Sonoma is gathering in solidarity with other protests, in Santa Rosa and across the Bay Area, so that Sonoma Valley has a voice for those who can’t make it to those larger protests..

CURF (Community Action to Resist Fascism) is a component of the Peace & Justice Center & SoCoRESIST. They are holding 5 days of action in Santa Rosa, with the largest on May 3, which features four protests throughout Santa Rosa, all culminating at Julliard Park.

The Sonoma protest will feature several speakers, including: Dino Ortega, from Sonoma State Organizing; Jim Wilder, from Sunflowers-Across-America.org or Sunflowers-Across-Sonoma.org as recently seen on CBS; Student Matthew Coronado, a son of immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala, first-generation citizen, attending the Petaluma Extension of the SRJC. He wishes to elevate cultural awareness, LGBTQ issues and immigrant resilience by running for Student Body President to unify campuses of the SRJC around creativity and cultural awareness. He is running on the “Spice Cabinet” ticket with running mates Cynthia Valdivia and Joy Cruz. Their vision is to center and amplify marginalized voices, especially students of color and LGBTQIA+ students, and to foster community, belonging and inclusion across all five campuses.

Live music will be provided by members of the Free Spirits Gospel Choir, directed by local musician Cynthia Tarr..

This is a mutual aid effort, supporting Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS). We are asking people to bring supplies for HAS, in the form of bath towels and bathroom supply kits for either women, men, or a non gender specific kit. Items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and soap, are needed. We will collect at the protest, and deliver all supplies gathered to HAS.

Follow us on our website at www.wakeupsonoma.org to find our latest newsletters and events.

You can sign up for the event here, and we will keep you updated as things develop. Please RSVP so that we know how to plan. https://mobilize.us/s/KP8WU2