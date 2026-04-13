Less Than 50 Days Until Stompers Baseball Is Back

Get ready for another unforgettable summer in Sonoma! The Stompers’ 2026 schedule is here, featuring a record 33 home games packed with exciting matchups, rivalry showdowns, and can’t-miss nights at Arnold Field.

Be sure to circle two marquee Sonoma County clashes: June 4 vs. the Petaluma Leghorns and July 4 vs. the Novato Knicks.

With 33 chances to catch the action at Arnold Field, now’s the time to plan your summer and secure your seats. Stay tuned for promotions, theme nights, and special events—we can’t wait to welcome you back for another incredible Stompers season!

For Tickets, CLICK HERE