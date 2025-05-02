The Friday Farmers Market Gets a New Manager

By Larry Barnett

Since 2085, Hilda Swartz has managed the Farmers Market in Sonoma, but that era has come to an end. The torch has been passed to Melissa Lely, a lifelong resident of Sonoma Valley.

Melissa has already brought significant changes to the market, which is held year-round in the parking lot at Depot Park on First Street West. Those changes include an expansion in the number of vendors, including prepared food vendors.

“We’re very excited to continue to build upon this great legacy that Hilda Swartz started in 1985, and to have the opportunity to influence the market to better support our community and make it fun and interesting for people to come out each week and have an enjoyable experience,” says Melissa. “It’s a great way to access local food, growers and food purveyors,” she adds.

“Our primary focus is the grower, and as a smaller farmers market we want to make sure we support our growers first and make room for all the local growers that we can. Being a morning and lunchtime market, we saw the need to grow in that direction, and more of an experience where people can sit, buy food and enjoy the market. We’ve incorporated music as well.”

The changes have produced results quickly. The Depot Park lot is full, and there are more visitors and customers. “The more we offer the community, the more the demographic changes,” Melissa notes. “We’re pushing the boundaries as much as we can,” she observes, “there’s still room for more.” She’s talking about other locations and doing more research.

“We’re surrounded by large parking lots, Casa Grande, the Vets Building,” she observes, “just a short walk.” The hours of the market, from 9-12:30 are not going to change. “We have a really loyal customer base, so we’ll stick with the hours.”

Hilda continues to consult with Melissa. “She’s been my coach and mentor, and I’m not ready to let her go,” she laughs, “we want her by our side.”