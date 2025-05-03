Haystack Farm: Growing the Greater Good

By Seth Dolinsky

Many of our local farms are generous, not just in their important work in feeding Sonoma Valley, but in donations to our community, particularly for those who are food-insecure. One local farm is taking this to the next level. Haystack Farm, a privately owned enterprise on the east side of Sonoma, gives the majority of their production away for distributions throughout the County. I made a visit to this scenic, well-organized farm on a fine Spring day to talk with Farm manager Jerome Cunnie.

What is the vision behind Haystack farm?

The farm acts as a local resource that provides fresh produce and nutritious food to residents. Helping to combat food insecurity and promote healthy eating habits.

What is your background in farming?

I have been practicing organic farming for nearly two decades, with a primary focus on crop production and the development of organic systems. Over the years, I have gained knowledge in regenerative agricultural practices, soil health management, and the organic cultivation of various crops. My commitment to organic farming principles is driven to enhance biodiversity and encourage eco-friendly farming methods.

How much land is in production?

Our farm operates a total of seven acres in production, with diverse crops cultivated across different areas. We have two acres dedicated to cut flower production, four acres in vegetables and approximately one acre in fruit.

What are your favorite crops to grow?

Black Beauty and Mochi tomatoes, Tromboncino squash, sugar snap peas, Pure Asita Black carrots, Purple Magic and De Cicco broccoli, Mellow Star shishito and Serrano peppers, and others. We use Baker Creek and Johnny’s seeds.

How are the food and flowers distributed?

All of our produce is donated, as well as half of our cut flower production. We partner with a wonderful nonprofit organization called Farm to Pantry, which distributes our donations to residents throughout the Valley, including locations like Sonoma Overnight Support (SOS) kitchen and Vintage House. In addition to providing fresh, organic produce, the residents also receive beautiful cut flowers, offering them not only nutritious food but also a touch of beauty in their homes. This collaboration allows us to give back to the community while promoting access to healthy food and enhancing the living environment for those in need.

Your farm does much good in growing food for and flowers for donation. How can our community support your efforts and take up the mantle in other efforts.

Supporting local food systems is an expansive topic that encompasses various strategies and community involvement. Advocate for local agriculture, encourage local governments to support policies that promote local farming, agricultural sustainability, and economic development for farmers. Educate yourself and others. Increase awareness about the importance of local food systems and sustainability practices through workshops, forums, and community engagements.

What are your thoughts on preserving and growing farms and food production here in the Valley.

Sonoma possesses extraordinary agricultural potential, capable of supporting a wide variety of crops due to its favorable climate and rich soil. The community is strong and deeply interested in sustainable practices, which enhances the region’s ability to develop a resilient local food system. With commitment and the right initiatives, Sonoma could become a model for other communities looking to cultivate a strong local food system and sustainability, supporting both environmental health and economic resilience.

You grow incredible flowers, both in quantity and quality. How many bulbs do you plant each year?

Each year we plant 40,000 to 60,000 bulbs. Last year we bumped our vineyard feature up to 10,000 tulips. There’s close to 100,000 daffodils scattered throughout the farm

Wow! Any final thoughts?

Volunteering with Farm To Pantry is a great way to be involved. More information is found at farmtopantry.org

Pictured: Jerome Cunnie and Frederico Onofre

Seth Dolinsky is Lecturer of Sonoma Valley Grange, whose motto is: Healthy Farms, Healthy Food, Healthy Community. He is owner of New Land Systems, a regenerative land management company.