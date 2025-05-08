Board of Supervisors takes first step toward expanding access and participation on County boards and commissions

On Tuesday May 6, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Justice Collective, LLC to work with the County’s Office of Equity in conducting an assessment of the County’s boards and commissions that will yield recommended compensation and meeting policies as well as identify the infrastructure needed to implement the recommended policies.

This marks the first step in the implementation of the Boards and Commissions Plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 10, 2024. The plan seeks to expand access and participation in County boards and commissions for communities that have not traditionally participated in these bodies, with particular regard for underserved and low-income communities.

“This work is essential to building a local government that truly reflects and serves the full diversity of our community,” said Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “By evaluating and reimagining how our boards and commissions function, we are taking a critical step toward ensuring all residents—especially those from historically underserved communities—have a voice in shaping the policies that impact their lives.”

The County of Sonoma Board of Supervisors currently appoints one or more members to about 75 boards and commissions and is responsible for appointing all members to 56 bodies. The assessment will include all County boards and commissions as well as committees, Municipal Advisory Councils, Community Advisory Committees, and task forces.

Key challenges emerging from a preliminary engagement process with commissioners and County staff supporting these bodies include:

Greater representation of diverse identities and experiences across boards and commissions is needed to expand the range of perspectives available to elected officials on relevant issues.

More clarity is needed on the scope and role of boards and commissions, both for commissioners and elected officials, to increase impact or influence over policy decisions.

More resources are needed to sustain the comprehensive participation of community members on the boards and commissions, such as compensation, food, and/or translation and interpretation services.

The Office of Equity will work with Justice Collective to, first, conduct an assessment across all boards and commissions to better understand the infrastructure sustaining these groups, and second, present recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on how to improve processes and policies, including recruitment, member selection, stipends, and demographic data collection practices. The goal is to complete this work by the summer of 2026.

