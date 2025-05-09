May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month: Take Action to Prevent Tick-Borne Illnesses

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District (District) is reminding residents how important it is to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from ticks and the diseases they can carry.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States and is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected western black-legged tick (Ixodes pacificus). Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, and a distinctive skin rash. If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to serious health complications.

“Ticks may be small, but the risk they pose is significant,” said Dr. Kelly Furey, Scientific Programs Manager for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District. “Taking simple precautions like using tick repellent and doing thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors can greatly reduce your chances of contracting a tick-borne illness.”

Nymphal ticks—which can be the size of a poppy seed—are most active during spring and early summer, and can have higher infection rates of the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. About 4% of the nymphs in Marin and Sonoma counties are infected with Borrelia burgdorferi. Routine tick surveillance conducted by District staff helps track infection rates, which among adult ticks is about 2%.

To reduce the risk of tick exposure, the District recommends following these steps:

Before and During Outdoor Activities

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET (at least 20–25%), picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or para-menthane-diol (PMD). Treat clothing and gear with permethrin (do not apply permethrin to skin).

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to help spot ticks more easily.

Stay on trails and avoid brushing against vegetation in wooded or grassy areas.

After Being Outdoors

Check yourself, children, and pets for ticks during and after outdoor activity. Don’t forget hidden spots like behind ears, under arms, and around the waist.

If you find a tick, use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight out. Clean the area with antiseptic.

Place clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks before washing.

Shower as soon as possible after being outdoors to help locate ticks on your body or to remove ticks that have not yet attached.

Tick-Proof Your Yard

Keep grass and vegetation trimmed.

Remove leaf litter and brush.

Create a barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas.

Pet owners should consult their veterinarian to determine the best tick prevention strategy for their animals, as pets are also susceptible to tick-borne diseases.

For more information about tick prevention and Lyme disease, visit www.msmosquito.org or contact the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.