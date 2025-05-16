La Luz Center’s Position on the Closure of the Flowery Elementary School

Presented to the Springs Municipal Advisory Committee during its May 15, 2025 by Leonardo Lobato, Executive Director

La Luz recognizes the complexity of the decision before the SVUSD Board of Trustees and the immense responsibility the Trustees bear in navigating these challenges. We deeply appreciate the time and effort they dedicate to serving the students of Sonoma Valley and unwavering commitment to their success.

The community’s response has been unequivocal: closing or relocating Flowery Elementary School would not only disrupt the educational trajectory of hundreds of students, but also fracture one of the most resilient and culturally anchored communities in Sonoma Valley.

La Luz Center’s position is to postpone any decision regarding the closure or relocation of Flowery Elementary until a formal Equity Impact Assessment has been conducted. To proceed without such an assessment would risk overlooking the profound implications for immigrant families, low-income households, English language learners, and the very social cohesion of the Springs neighborhood.

Why Equity Must Be Centered

Disproportionate Burden on Latino Families

Flowery Elementary serves a student body that is nearly 78% Latino. These are families who rely on walking their children to school, engaging in culturally relevant dual immersion programs, and participating in events and services offered in close proximity to their homes. To relocate the school away from the Springs would sever access to education, resources, and opportunity for those who are already navigating systemic barriers.

The Dual Immersion Program Is Not Easily Relocated

The district’s own study session recognized that relocating Flowery’s dual immersion program to another campus—especially those already housing specialized support programs—poses serious logistical and staffing challenges. This isn’t a program that can be “plugged in” anywhere. Its success has been built over decades, deeply rooted in Flowery’s unique community context.

Potential for Enrollment Decline and Charter Flight

Many Springs families have indicated they would withdraw from the dual immersion program entirely rather than commute outside their neighborhood. Some may opt for alternatives like Sonoma Charter School, undermining the district’s own enrollment stabilization goals.

Physical Infrastructure Is Not the Only Metric

While the physical condition of the Flowery campus may raise concerns, the focus should not rest solely on square footage or maintenance needs. The value of a school lies in its relationships, its continuity, and its cultural relevance to the people it serves. These intangible but critical factors do not show up in consolidation spreadsheets but are at the heart of what makes Flowery thrive.

Community Resources and Ecosystem Disruption

Flowery’s current location supports a web of partnerships—with ArtEscape, the Teen Center, Larson Park, and small businesses—that enhance student experiences through after-school activities, arts programming, and bilingual engagement. A relocation risks unraveling these established networks of support.

Equity Requires Process, Not Just Outcomes

We understand that difficult financial decisions lie ahead. However, equity is not a value that can be selectively applied. It requires inclusive processes, authentic community consultation, and clear metrics for evaluating impact. To date, it appears that affected families have not been adequately engaged in the decision-making process. Have their voices been sought? Have their concerns been recorded and analyzed?

Recognition of Disadvantaged Community Status

In addition to the reasons above, we highlight that Flowery Elementary serves students from communities that are formally recognized as economically vulnerable by state and local agencies.

Both Boyes Hot Springs and Fetters Hot Springs–Agua Caliente are designated as Disadvantaged Unincorporated Communities under Sonoma County planning criteria. These areas fall well below countywide and statewide income averages, with median household incomes ranging from 20% to 27% lower than the county average. As such, they are eligible for targeted development resources and heightened equity considerations under California law.

This designation is not symbolic—it underscores that these neighborhoods face systemic socioeconomic barriers, including:

Limited access to transportation and digital infrastructure

High rates of rent burden and housing insecurity

Vulnerability to gentrification and displacement

Disproportionate impacts from policy shifts such as school closures

As such, any proposed action that would affect public services in these areas—including the closure or relocation of Flowery Elementary—must be preceded by a formal Equity Impact Assessment. This is essential to ensure compliance with California’s civil rights obligations, mitigate disproportionate harm, and uphold the state’s commitment to equitable public service delivery.

In light of this, conducting an equity study is not only a best practice but a policy imperative, providing critical insight into the long-term impacts on families already living on the margins of economic and social stability.

Precedents from Other Districts

The call for an equity study is not new, nor is it unique to our community. Across the country—and here in California—districts are recognizing the critical importance of equity impact analyses when making decisions about school closures:

Austin Independent School District (AISD), Texas (2019) : AISD’s equity office conducted a full Equity Analysis during its school closure process. This helped identify how closures would impact students of color and low-income families, ensuring more informed and just decisions.

San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD), Texas (2023) : SAISD commissioned an Equity Audit before finalizing the closure of 15 schools. The audit showed past closures worsened inequities, and helped shape a more careful path forward.

San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), California : As part of its “Resource Alignment” process, SFUSD surveyed the community on the importance of equity in closure decisions, demonstrating transparency and inclusive planning—even amid challenges.

California Attorney General Guidance (2023) : AG Rob Bonta issued formal guidance encouraging districts to conduct equity impact studies before school closures, emphasizing compliance with civil rights obligations and equitable outcomes for vulnerable students.

At La Luz, we are committed to working with you in partnership and invite further dialogue to co-create sustainable, just solutions for all of Sonoma Valley’s children.