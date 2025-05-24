Anniversary of Chernobyl

By Tarney Baldinger

On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Plant in northern Ukraine melted down and exploded. It remains the largest nuclear disaster in history, releasing more than ten times as much radiation as Fukushima and the contaminated zone is far larger. Its radiation is much more damaging than that of Hiroshima. Nearly 50 years later, it still is releasing a third as much as on the first day. It remains the most highly irradiated place on the planet, and it will be at least 100 years more before it becomes safe. Millions of people in both Ukraine and Belarus were forcibly relocated, though some have chosen to return. Estimates of related deaths range up to 60,000.

The cause most likely was the Soviet habit of forcing Five-Year plans: a certain job will be completed by a certain date or else! The haste led to the use of substandard materials, poor engineering, and hasty construction. For many months the government denied that anything had happened, greatly endangering millions.

The radiation continues to be spread through wildfires and disturbance of the soil—as was caused in 2022 by the Russian invasion through the Exclusion Zone by an ignorant military.

Since the anniversary of the nuclear disaster was just recently, I wanted to share some impressions about that catastrophe from the point of view of people who experienced it. There are no facts here, no statistics. I have read no books and seen no movies. What I know, I learned from a Ukrainian scientist who was one of the first responders and was in charge of assessing all of the waters.

Many people were forcibly evacuated from the contamination zone, and many older people, especially from small villages, returned despite prohibitions and just lived however they could because they — well, you’ll read it in the poem.This was told to me by the man from whom I learned everything I know about Chernobyl. This particular aspect really broke his heart.

The Old Ones of Chornobyl

Like moles who love their tunnels,

The old ones burrow blindly

Back into their villages,

Numb and instinctual.

Too grieved to understand,

Too faithful to believe,

They will not leave the graveyards

Of the ancient mothers.

Barbed wire and snarling dogs

Cannot keep them from the old familiar

Potato fields and cabbage patches,

Digging the deadly soil

With bare hands, with sticks.

They were children in the shadow of fear,

Schooled in blind obedience

And silent stealth,

Reared to speak when spoken to

And keep out of view.

They loved in secret in the cherry orchards,

Summer forests, fields of corn,

And raised their children in the shadow of fear.

Should it be any different now?

What matters is how we die,

For surely death will come

Here in our ancestral village,

Our only home.

But here in the shadow of fear

We die alone.

No goats bleat or children laugh,

No infants cry or young mother moans

In the passion of a winter’s night.

No young men sing in the fields.

Only us, the old moles,

Tunneled in here

For the last, dank, fearful days

In the only place we know.

But Ihor has his bandura still

To coax the ancient melodies,

Sweetening the wind that moans

Through empty streets,

And Ola has an icon still

To drape with fine embroidery

From her mother’s hand.

And Valya lights their final candle

Just to see her husband’s face

In its pallid glow.

–For Victor, whose heart they broke

(a note before Home from Chornobyl)

This was written in Sonoma in 1992, before I had ever been to Ukraine. It is in the voice of my friend, just recounting exactly what he had told me. When he first heard it, he asked me how I could do that. He said it was exactly his experience. I had no idea how I did it. That resulted in a poem “Ventriloquy,” which might I share another time.

This was inspired by what I heard in a lecture in Andrew’s Hall in January, 1992, about the aftermath of Chornobyl. Someone asked how Kaniv has been affected, and he replied that it was perfectly safe if you do not go into the woods. To me, a girl who spent all of her summers in a forest in the Sierra, this was intolerable. This is my most widely performed and exhibited poem. It has been read as an explanation of the effect of the disaster on ordinary people. There are several Ukrainian translations.

Walking in the Wood

A lament after Chornobyl

The vast blue sky is just as blue,

The morning wheat fields bright with dew

That bears the silent deadly blight

Borne on the poisoned winds of night.

The forest beckons like a dream

And all is not what it would seem.

Everything’s just as it should

If you don’t go walking in the wood.

All is well, no harm remains.

(On the map, a few dark stains.

In the river, deadly fish.)

All is just as you would wish.

Rich the soil the farmer tills

That grows the grain for bread that kills,

And mushrooms thick on the forest floor

So changed we gather them no more.

So tell the children to be good

And not go walking in the wood.

In ancient splendor, all the trees

Are bending gently in the breeze

And gathering to each leafy arm

And untold legacy of harm.

Breathing in the lovely air,

They harvest all the poison there

And store in beauty such a treasure

Of death and anguish without measure

That though we’re told all’s as it should,

You mustn’t venture near the wood.

Sweet the birds are singing there

In the quiet, tainted air.

Sweet the cool and shadowed gloom

Which harbors now a ghastly doom.

Life is hard, and times are bleak,

And once the purling of the creek

Was solace for a somber heart,

But the forest’s now a place apart.

For though we’re told all as it should,

You mustn’t wander in the wood.

The forest beckons like a dream,

And all is not what it would seem

For though we’re told all’s as it should,

We’ll not go walking in the wood.

For the people of Ukraine and Belarus

