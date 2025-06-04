Inviting All Artists: Bring Creativity to Sonoma’s Streetscape

The City of Sonoma has launched its Utility Box Art Wrap Pilot Program—and is inviting local artists to be part of it.

As part of the City’s Public Art Program, this new initiative will turn everyday utility boxes into eye-catching public art installations. Selected designs will be professionally printed on vinyl and wrapped around utility boxes in visible locations throughout Sonoma.

The City is looking for original digital artwork that reflects Sonoma Valley’s unique identity—its history, natural beauty, cultural diversity, and community spirit. This pilot project will feature up to five boxes, and selected artists will receive a $500 stipend per approved design. The City will cover printing and installation costs.

Who Can Apply? The program is open to artists or artist teams of all ages. Preference will be given to artists who live or work in the Sonoma Valley

Call Opens: June 2, 2025

Deadline to Submit: July 15, 2025 at 11:59 PM

Installation Expected: September–October 2025

This is the first temporary art installation launched under Sonoma’s updated Public Art Policy, adopted in 2024. It reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to activating public spaces and celebrating creativity.

Learn More & Apply

Visit the City’s Utility Box Art Wrap Program page and read the Request for Proposals (RFP) for full details and submission requirements.

Questions? Contact Sarah Tracy, Senior Management Analyst / Public Information Officer at stracy@sonomacity.org.