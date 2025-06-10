Catholic Charities and HAS Come Together!

Homeless Action Sonoma and Catholic Charities of Northwest California (CC) have entered an operating partnership whereby CC, as a subcontractor, will assume day to day operations at the Home and Safe Village including case management and wrap around services.

CC is a regional leader in housing and supportive services and brings decades of experience and financial strength to this joint effort. This partnership allows for the expansion of services to our clients and improves the long-term financial viability of our ongoing endeavor.

The Chairman of the HAS Board, James Whittaker, said “It’s a powerful example of how nonprofits can come together to meet a critical need in a more effective and lasting way.”

HAS is the only emergency shelter in Sonoma Valley, and is focused on serving the most vulnerable populations—adults and veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Many are just one opportunity away from stability.

