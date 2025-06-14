 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Traffic Alert: Paving Work Scheduled 6/16 at West MacArthur Street / 5th Street West

Paving and associated road work for the Hummingbird Cottages housing development is scheduled for Monday, June 16th from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The work will impact sections of West MacArthur Street and 5th Street West near the project site.

Traffic Impacts:

  • June 16–17 (Grinding): Traffic control will be in place, but impacts will be moderate. Expect lane shifts and flaggers directing traffic.
  • June 18–20 (Paving): Expect significant delays and detours.
  • West MacArthur Street will be closed to through traffic during paving operations.
  • 5th Street West will remain open to through traffic but turns onto and off of West MacArthur may be restricted for a portion of the day.
  • Detours will be clearly marked.
  • Pedestrian access will be maintained along sidewalks with flagger assistance during intersection work.
  • Drivers who do not need to access this area are strongly encouraged to take alternate routes.

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Please drive cautiously and observe all traffic control signs and flaggers for your safety and the safety of workers.

