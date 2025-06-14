Traffic Alert: Paving Work Scheduled 6/16 at West MacArthur Street / 5th Street West

Paving and associated road work for the Hummingbird Cottages housing development is scheduled for Monday, June 16th from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The work will impact sections of West MacArthur Street and 5th Street West near the project site.

Traffic Impacts:

June 16–17 (Grinding): Traffic control will be in place, but impacts will be moderate. Expect lane shifts and flaggers directing traffic.

June 18–20 (Paving): Expect significant delays and detours.

West MacArthur Street will be closed to through traffic during paving operations.

5th Street West will remain open to through traffic but turns onto and off of West MacArthur may be restricted for a portion of the day.

Detours will be clearly marked.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along sidewalks with flagger assistance during intersection work.

Drivers who do not need to access this area are strongly encouraged to take alternate routes.

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Please drive cautiously and observe all traffic control signs and flaggers for your safety and the safety of workers.