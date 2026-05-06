Lisa Ziganti Becomes Sun Sales Manager

The Sonoma Valley Sun is excited to announce its latest team member, Lisa Ziganti, who has accepted the role of Sales Manager and will soon be introducing herself to business owners, nonprofit agencies and individuals seeking to promote their businesses, their products, their organizations and their causes.

Lisa is a Sonoma resident, has lived here since 1998, has raised two children here, but grew up in Silicon Valley, where she worked in tech jobs after college. She then spent four years working in advertising sales for Sonoma Media Investments in Santa Rosa and gets great satisfaction, she says, in “helping small businesses grow. I enjoy being part of their team, I enjoy strategizing with them, whether they do business with me or not. I really enjoy developing creative ideas to get their names out there.”

In her sales work, she says, “I partnered with clients to build targeted multimedia strategies – print, events, contests, direct mail, email, programmatic and connected TV – while conducting monthly performance reviews to optimize results. I consistently exceeded goals,”



And, she says, “just being involved in media is important to me, I value the role that newspapers play in the community, engaging in democracy, informing the public, that’s really important now. I really strongly believe that.”

In her spare time, Lisa enjoys cooking, gardening, going for walks, and is currently taking swing dancing classes at the Sonoma Community Center. She loves art, is a member of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, and believes Sonoma is a uniquely caring community. “The smalltown connections are wonderful. People are so friendly and supporting. I’ve had several broken bones in my life , and the outpouring and support of the community is something you would not get in Palo Alto, where I used to live.”

Lisa loves dogs, but hasn’t had one since her 16-year old golden doodle, Cosmo, died in January. “He was an amazing dog. I miss him so much.”

“We are delighted to have Lisa join our team,” said Sun Executive Director Larry Barnett, “She’s going to be a great asset to this newspaper, and to the Sonoma Valley.” To reach Lisa, contact her at [email protected].